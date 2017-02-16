Meet the baby giraffe born at the Maryland Zoo this month

A healthy baby girl, born at ... 6 feet, 125 pounds?

No, it's not a baby shower guessing game gone wrong. It's the newest addition at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore: a giraffe calf.

The baby giraffe was born Feb. 6, the zoo announced Thursday. It's the first giraffe to be born at the zoo in more than 20 years, according to a news release.

The female calf measured up at 6-foot-1, to be exact, and was quickly standing on her — very tall — legs.

“Standing is one of the first major milestones for a newborn giraffe, and she was able to fully stand on her own in just 50 minutes,” Erin Cantwell, the zoo's mammal collection and conservation manager, said in a statement.

Baby giraffe Jeffrey F. Bill / Maryland Zoo

As for what to call the baby? Maryland Zoo spokeswoman Jane Ballentine said in an email that there will be a naming contest next week for their newest creature.

According to the zoo, the calf's mother, Juma, has taken quickly to motherhood. The pair will not be out in the giraffe house for zoo visitors to see for a bit longer, giving them time to settle in and for staff to observe baby and mom.

“Juma is a first-time mother and we want to ensure that we introduce her calf to the public in a way that keeps everyone comfortable and at ease," Cantwell said.