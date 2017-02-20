John Waters receives Writers Guild prize

A lifetime of going against the grain earned Baltimore's own John Waters the unabashed respect of his peers Sunday night.

Charm City's favorite degenerate scribe was recognized for his life's work by the Writers Guild of America, East during a ceremony in New York City. He was presented with the union's Ian McLellan Hunter Award, named for a blacklisted screenwriter and longtime WGAE member.

In presenting the award to Waters, "The Wire" writer David Simon praised his fellow Baltimorean's celebration of lives lived outside the norm.

"Pound for pound, I think you'll be hard-pressed to find a greater and more influential enemy of normal, and the lie that normal forces upon human lives, than John Waters," Simon said.

Waters, 70, dressed as usual in an out-there suit few other men could pull off, earned applause and laughter throughout his acceptance speech. Thanking those who have worked with him over a career spanning some 50 years, including Pat Moran, Mink Stole and Vince Peranio, he urged writers to continue celebrating the out-of-the-ordinary.

"Thank you, Writers Guild of America, East, for validating the lunatic fringe of cinema," Waters said in a speech that included several lines from his screenplays, most of which could not be quoted in the website of a family newspaper.

"Oh, we had dialogue, then," he lamented humorously.