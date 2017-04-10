Two years after Freddie Gray's death, residents are still waiting for change
'Hidden Figures' author setting next book in Baltimore

The author of "Hidden Figures" is setting her next book around two prominent African-American households in mid-20th century Baltimore.

Viking told The Associated Press on Monday that it had a two-book deal with Margot Lee Shetterly that will continue her quest to tell of African-Americans who have been overlooked by historians. The first book centers on the Murphy family, which owned The Afro-American newspaper in Baltimore (now known as The Afro), and the Adamses, who were influential philanthropists and investors. The book doesn't yet have a title or release date. No details were available for the second book.

The best-selling "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race" was adapted into the Oscar-nominated movie of the same name.

