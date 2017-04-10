'Hidden Figures' author setting next book in Baltimore

The author of "Hidden Figures" is setting her next book around two prominent African-American households in mid-20th century Baltimore.

Viking told The Associated Press on Monday that it had a two-book deal with Margot Lee Shetterly that will continue her quest to tell of African-Americans who have been overlooked by historians. The first book centers on the Murphy family, which owned The Afro-American newspaper in Baltimore (now known as The Afro), and the Adamses, who were influential philanthropists and investors. The book doesn't yet have a title or release date. No details were available for the second book.

The best-selling "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race" was adapted into the Oscar-nominated movie of the same name.

