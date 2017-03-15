Hampden studio New Arts Foundry cast 'Fearless Girl' statue on Wall Street

Artist Kristen Visbal’s bronze statue of the "Fearless Girl" in New York garnered widespread praise from around the world after it was installed March 7, just a day ahead of International Women’s Day.

But little did the world know, the bronzed girl, who stands just over 4 feet with an unwavering confidence, her hands on her hips as she stares down Wall Street’s “Charging Bull,” was created here in Baltimore.

PHOTOS: Asset management company State Street Global Advisors has installed a statue called The Fearless Girl facing Wall Street's iconic bull statue.

Responsible for well-known sculptures around Maryland, including the Thurgood Marshall Memorial in Annapolis, the Ray Lewis’ statue outside M&T Bank Stadium and the Jim Henson and Kermit statue at the University of Maryland, College Park, among others, Hampden’s New Arts Foundry studio was enlisted to cast the “Fearless Girl” late last year, according to the owner Gary Siegel. State Street Global Advisors, the Boston-based investment company that created the project, confirmed that New Arts Foundry cast the statue.

“What we do is bronze casting, so what happens in our process is we generally work from a clay model, and from that clay model, we make rubber molds and wax castings, and we make another wax casting that we pour bronze into,” said Siegel, who has operated the studio for just shy of 40 years.

Siegel, who has worked with Visbal on projects before, said he was approached by State Street Global Advisors.

Their idea was to create a statue that would push companies to increase the number of women directors, according to the Associated Press.

Their idea, however, started off much larger in size, Siegel said.

“There was a lot of discussion as to what the project was going to be early on, but without going into detail, the project that they wanted to do was too big,” Siegel said.

The studio initially declined to be a part of the project, but the group soon returned with a second adaptation — Visbal's model of the 50-inch “Fearless Girl,” which was smaller, but still packed a big message. The bronze foundry signed on to cast it.

Siegel said the firm started working on the statue around early February once it received the wax model and finished the statue just a week before it was erected last week.

Now, among their growing list of works, which include statues of Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famers Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Earl Weaver, Jim Palmer, Eddie Murray and Cal Ripken Jr., in Camden Yards, the studio can add a lauded feminist piece to its resume.

“It's always exciting to be involved in a project that gets this sort of recognition, but the kind of acceptance and the turnout for it has just been really nice to see,” he said. “Anytime you're involved in something like this, it's always fun.”

And the work hasn’t stopped for the studio, Siegel said.

The studio is currently working on a statue of Maggie Walker, an African-American woman born in the 19th century who became the first woman of any race to own a bank in the United States. The statue will be erected in Walker's birthplace of Richmond, Va.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.