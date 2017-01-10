Benefit concert scheduled for bartender shot during Christmas morning robbery

With local guitarist and Tin Roof bartender Jason Pierce continuing to recover after being shot during a Christmas morning robbery, friends have organized a benefit concert to help pay his hospital bills.

The all-day concert is set to start at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Tin Roof, 32 Market Place in Power Plant Live, and last until about 11 p.m. Acts that have agreed to perform include the Kelly Bell Band, Pasadena, Wise Eyes, Jimi Haha and Bumpin Uglies, said Tin Roof general manager Derrick Osborne. No admission will be charged, but donations will be accepted at the door.

"We're all really close here," Osborne said. "This was something that all of my staff wanted to get behind."

Pierce, 38, who is the guitarist for local band Toll Tribe, was shot at least twice in the 200 block of N. Calvert Street as he was walking home early Christmas morning. Police are still gathering evidence and no arrests have been made, city police spokesman T.J. Smith said Tuesday.

Pierce remains hospitalized and is listed in serious condition.

In addition to the benefit concert, a silent auction has been scheduled, with items up for bid including – according to the Facebook page “Support Jason’s Recovery” – gift cards to restaurants and shops, horseback-riding lessons, photography sessions and water taxi tickets. Some items will be raffled off.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help; as of Tuesday afternoon, over $32,000 had been raised (with a listed goal of $50,000).

For more information on the Jan. 22 concert and auction, click here.