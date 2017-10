Matthew Paul D'Agostino / For The Baltimore Sun

We'll kick things off with a relatively obvious choice: Mr. Boh and the Utz Girl. What better couples costume than this iconic duo? For Mr. Boh, you can go with an elaborate headpiece like David Young, shown here, or you can keep it simple with a giant mustache and some eye makeup. Utz Girls will need a blue wig, red bow and, of course, some chips. Bonus benefit: You'll have a built-in snack for the night.