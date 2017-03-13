Updated school closings and delays
Maryland snow: Closings and delays at Baltimore-area attractions

These Baltimore-area attractions are closing due to weather.

With six to eight inches of snow forecast to fall Monday evening into Tuesday morning in the Baltimore area, some local attractions are closing in anticipation. 

Below is a list of closings, delays, and postponed or cancelled events because of weather; this list will be updated. You can check school closings here

Monday night’s Tight Fright concert at the Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St., has been cancelled. themetrogallery.net

All Anne Arundel Public Library branches will be closed Tuesday. 

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1876 Mansion House Drive, will be closed Tuesday. 

To submit notices of closings, cancellations and postponements, email editorial@baltimoresun.com.

