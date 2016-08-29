New coffee bar opens at C Street Flats in Laurel

Sip, a restaurant and coffee bar, opens today in the C Street Flats apartment complex, 24 C St., serving up an assortment of paninis, soups, salads and kids meals. Desserts, such as chocolate mousse, pies, cakes and tarts are also included on the menu along with a wine and beer selection.

"One of my goals is to be part of the community, because that's how you make a success," said Joe Valentino, director of restaurant operations for Klingbeil Capital Management, the company that runs the cafe and apartment complex.

Valentino said the idea for Sip first came about while construction of the complex was underway, with the goal being for the restaurant to attract potential tenants following the completion and opening of the building in 2015. Following delays brought on by architectural issues, the restaurant now opens in what the company hopes will be the first in a series of cafes, set up in apartment complexes it owns throughout the local area and potentially in ones across the country.

A private function was held Sunday for tenants of the building. Sip is open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sip is open Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.