Ravens weren't the only winners Sunday night as NBC releases TV ratings

The Ravens-Steelers game was a winner in the ratings Sunday night.

It was the highest-rated prime-time program on TV with a 12.3 rating and 21 share overnight.

It was the highest-rated Ravens-Steelers game since 2011.

Rating is the percentage of all homes with a television in a market. A 100 rating would mean every TV home in the market is tuned to that show. Share is the percentage of homes with TVs turned on at the time of the telecast.

In Baltimore, the numbers were big, but not as big as in Pittsburgh.

The rating and share in Pittsburgh was 42.7/60, while Baltimore had a 32.3/49, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings provide by NBC. That means that three out of every five TVs in use in Pittsburgh were tuned to the game, while almost half were in Baltimore.

Those were the two markets with the largest audiences.