WBAL radio names Brett Hollander new afternoon host

Brett Hollander is the new afternoon weekday host on WBAL-AM radio (1090), the station announced today.
Hollander, who hosts an evening sports talk show on the station, replaces Derek Hunter, who left WBAL in December. Hollander has been hosting sports talk on WBAL since 2010.
The Baltimore native will move to afternoons starting Monday, according to his on-air interview today with morning show host C4.
Hollander told C4 the theme of his daily broadcast will be “the sense of community in Baltimore.”
No replacement has been named for Hollander’s evening show.
