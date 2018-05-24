Deborah Weiner and newcomer Ashley Hinson will replace Donna Hamilton at WBAL anchor desk

WBAL-TV today named veteran in-house anchor-reporter Deborah Weiner and newcomer Ashley Hinson as replacements for Donna Hamilton, whose last newscast was Wednesday night after 23 years at the station.

Weiner will join Stan Stovall as co-anchor of the 6 and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts, while Hinson, who comes to Baltimore from WPTV in West Palm Beach, will team with Andre Hepkins to anchor the 5 p.m. weeknight newscasts on WBAL-TV.

Courtesy of WBAL-TV Deborah Weiner will co-anchor the 6 and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts with Stan Stovall. Deborah Weiner will co-anchor the 6 and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts with Stan Stovall. (Courtesy of WBAL-TV)

Hinson, who will join the station in July, will also team with Hepkins to co-anchor “WBAL-TV 11 News at 10 p.m.” on the station’s digital channel 11-2, also known as MeTV Baltimore.

Weiner, who has been with the station since 2002, will begin her new anchor desk duties immediately. She will continue covering Maryland politics, as well as enterprise and investigative reports, according to Dan Joerres, station general manager.

“We have a deep roster of talent at WBAL-TV and Deborah is certainly an example of just that,” Joerres wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “We are excited to have her team with Stan Stovall during our market-leading newscasts at 6 and 11 p.m.”

Hinson, a 2012 graduate of Penn State University, worked as anchor and reporter in West Palm Beach. Prior to that, she was an anchor at KAMC-TV in Lubbock. She is from Texas.

“Ashley joins Andre Hepkins at 5 and 10 p.m., creating a team with the energy and experience-level that our viewers will appreciate,” Joerres wrote.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik