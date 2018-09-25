More than 100,000 watched Jealous-Hogan TV debate in Baltimore

More than 100,000 viewers in the Baltimore TV market watched the debate between Gov. Larry Hogan and challenger Ben Jealous that aired Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

A total of 81,937 viewers watched on WBAL-TV, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Baltimore, and its digital channel Me-TV, while 19,798 Baltimore area viewers watched on Maryland Public Television, which produced the debate. MPT was seen in other markets as well in the state.

By comparison, 40,783 watched the debate between Hogan and Anthony Brown on the two Hearst stations in 2014. That debate aired on Oct. 18, just two weeks before the election when one would expect the interest to be higher.

Monday’s debate was the only one scheduled between Hogan and Jealous.

Despite Hogan leading by 22 points, according to the latest poll, Monday’s ratings suggest there is still considerable interest in the race.

MPT did not immediately respond this afternoon to a request for ratings information.

UPDATE: A spokesman for MPT said it averaged 23,000 viewers during the hourlong telecast that aired at 7 p.m. That includes viewing on the channel outside the Baltimore market.

