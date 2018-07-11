Trump's TV messaging machine not looking quite so mighty these days

President Donald Trump loves to talk about his TV ratings and how all the networks and cable channels benefit from his self-described tremendous appeal to viewers.

But this week, he got some bad news from the TV gods at Nielsen: Ratings for his reality-TV-like production introducing Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for the Supreme Court were down 21 percent from his 2017 announcement of Neil Gorsuch as his choice for the high court. Whereas the Gorsuch show drew 32.4 million, Monday’s much-promoted-by-the-president production drew 25.6 million.

And while viewing is down somewhat in general during the summer months versus January, when the Gorsuch pick was announced, that does not hold for news events of this magnitude with such epic matters as the future of Roe v. Wade on the table. It actually doesn’t even hold for highly anticipated streamed entertainment programs, for that matter.

In the world of TV in which Trump claims to be such a winner, a year-to-year drop of 21 percent is a cause for worry summer, spring, winter or fall.

But it’s not the one-shot ratings hit that Trump took Monday night that matters most to me. I stopped loving ratings decades ago, and the more fragmented the media universe gets, the less I like them as a window into American taste and culture.

What matters is a larger pattern that it is part of, which started coming into focus for me while watching Trump’s rally in Montana July 5.

I was surprised when I tuned into that rally after it had started to find it only on a Fox channel. That’s a change from the days when all the cable news channels were so dialed into Trump that they would show an empty podium at which he was scheduled to appear — sometimes with a countdown clock in the corner of the screen.

But more telling to me was the extreme tone he took in that appearance — attacking George H.W. Bush and Senator John McCain, while absolutely trolling the #MeToo movement as he once again played the racist bully to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. And just one week after the murder of five journalists by a gunman at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, there he was again pointing to the press and calling journalists “bad people.”

Even for a Trump rally, it was a new level of nasty. Calling journalists “bad people” in the wake of the Annapolis killings is despicable. It is beyond the pale of decent human behavior even for the most craven politician.

Thinking about the president in TV terms as I watched, he struck me as a performer who feared he was losing his audience and felt he had to take his act to another, more intense level to try and hold them or, in some cases, get them back. He was a version of the Las Vegas lounge comic or low-rent radio shock jock who has to be more and more insulting, crude, coarse and profane to try and keep his drunken nightclubgoers or jaded listeners tuned into his act.

He was a poor man’s Howard Stern, only this guy lived in the White House and could appoint people to the Supreme Court or order children to be taken from their parents at the Texas border.

Ezra Klein, Vox editor-at-large, sparked a discussion that got considerable traction when he told CNN’s Brian Stelter on last Sunday’s “Reliable Sources” show that he thought the media needed to re-think the way they covered Trump rallies. Klein argued for even less coverage in part based on the notion that as shocking and outrageous as Trump might be, there is nothing new going on and it is up to the press not to let Trump continuously drive our coverage with his chaos.

I rarely agreed with Klein during the 2016 campaign when it came to how we should cover Trump. I found his approach too partisan for me. But I agree with Klein on this one.

Last August I wrote a column that began, “We are a nation hopelessly distracted by a 71-year-old, narcissistic media addict in the White House and a cable news industry that can’t get enough of him. The dance cable news and the president have been doing virtually 24/7 since he started vanquishing his Republican challengers is dazzling — almost hypnotic if you are a media critic. But in recent weeks, that relationship has come to feel deadly to democracy.”

And it had only been getting worse until CNN and MSNBC started dialing back coverage of his rallies. While I wholeheartedly believe it is our obligation to cover everything we consider newsworthy and to do so in an even-handed manner, we also have an obligation to cover the events of the day in a proportionate way that helps consumers make sense of the world and informed choices about their lives. Pinballing day in and day out with the mercurial Trump is not the best way to fulfill that latter duty. Of that I am sure.

I have to admit, when I couldn’t find the Montana rally on CNN or MSNBC, I thought, “Good for them. And good for us that they are not riding the Trump tiger tonight and allowing him a larger megaphone for his hateful words.”

I spent much of 2017 worrying and writing about Trump building a mighty right-wing messaging machine.

And he has indeed put some impressive pieces of it together.

The relationship between Trump and Fox News is unprecedented. Never has a major news outlet and a president been so openly in league with one another — never. Led by Sean Hannity at 9 p.m., Fox News is as close to pure propaganda during prime time as any major TV outlet has ever been.

Not only does Fox News not try to hide it, management seems proud of the connection Hannity has as chief on-air cheerleader and informal adviser to Trump.

Typical of his role as propagandist, Tuesday night, Hannity insisted that the widespread protests expected in Europe against Trump were a good thing — proof that America is once again respected.

“And here we are today with more animosity towards a sitting U.S. president because he projects America as a force for good and strength in the world,” Hannity told viewers.

“Now this is the greatest tribute that America is now back and strong and actually leading on the world stage; the apology tour is over,” he added, taking a shot at President Barack Obama.

Hannity is said to have been largely responsible for getting his friend and one-time producer, former Fox News co-president Bill Shine, hired as Trump’s new chief of communications.