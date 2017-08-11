Zurawik: Nothing funny about the propaganda machine Team Trump is building

You can laugh at Donald Trump’s “Real News” Facebook videos with Kayleigh McEnany and Lara Trump singing the president’s praises like a couple of sock puppets if you want. There’s plenty to mock in their gushing reviews of Trump’s weekly performance.

But I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.

This is serious, and even scary, stuff. I’ve been worrying about the Trump Tower productions since they first debuted on the president’s Facebook page July 30 with his daughter-in-law Lara playing anchorwoman.

Taken with the mandated presence this summer of former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn on all 173 TV stations owned by the Baltimore-based Sinclair Broadcast Group, and the fervent embrace of White House talking points by Sean Hannity and the president’s Twitter pals at “Fox & Friends,” this is a powerful and dangerous pro-Trump message machine taking shape. Calling it state media doesn’t even do it justice, because it could turn out to be more sophisticated than any government-owned operation in terms of the various levels at which it could simultaneously engage citizens: national cable TV with Fox, local broadcast TV with Sinclair, and social media with Trump’s Facebook and Twitter followings.

It is built on the marriage of social and legacy media in the service of politics, power and propaganda — not news and information. Worse, the propaganda is disguised as news with the intent not only of generating a winning narrative for Trump, but discrediting those very sources of news and information, like the New York Times and Washington Post, that have most powerfully served democracy over the years.

Like most propaganda operations, TV Trump often relies on disinformation and lies to achieve its ends. Seven months into this presidency, and already it feels as if more propaganda has already been injected into our media ecosystem by Team Trump than at any time since World War II. And the Trump media machine is only starting to flex its muscles.

Trump and his advisers like Steve Bannon didn’t invent this game. Richard Nixon plowed some of the ground Trump is now walking when he used his vice president, Spiro Agnew, to try to discredit the same mainstream news outlets in the late 1960s and early ’70s that Trump is going after today. But the attacks by the former governor of Maryland were sporadic and mainly rhetorical.

Agnew would make a speech attacking journalists as “nattering nabobs of negativism,” and the mainstream media would howl back in outrage for a few days. And then the issue would be mostly gone from the front burner of public discussion until the next verbal attack.

Nixon also tried to use his power over the Federal Communications Commission in a darker and more dangerous way to privately threaten network owners if their news divisions provided negative coverage of his administration. CBS founder William Paley was told by White House aides he could expect expensive regulatory problems at his network-owned stations in cities like New York if the network continued offering viewers what Nixon saw as biased coverage.

But as troubling as such anti-press actions were by the Nixon administration, they were never as systematic as what’s happening today with Team Trump. Nor did they include as widespread an attempt to convince citizens not to trust any source of mainstream information.

President Barack Obama, who was almost as bent as Trump on bypassing the press, had his own weekly propaganda videos starting in 2010. Team Obama produced webisodes titled “West Wing Week” that were hosted by press secretary Josh Earnest and posted on YouTube.

But there are significant differences between the content and tone of the Obama videos and Trump’s. Obama’s videos were done by a digital team that gave them the look of a webcast. Of course, it was all pro-Obama news. But it mostly consisted of the president signing a bill, meeting with a group at the White House or traveling.

“On Friday, June 17th, the president met with his management advisory board in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, a group he formed last April to advise him on how to implement best business practices in the federal government,” a webisode from 2011 began. The visual style was single-camera, fly-on-the-wall, which meshed with Earnest’s straightforward narration.

By comparison, Trump’s “Real News” featured Lara Trump in the first week and McEnany in the second, sitting at an anchor desk in front of a backdrop branded with Trump-Pence logos. The videos are produced by Lara Trump and paid for out of re-election funds, according to Donald Trump.

“Hey, everybody, Lara Trump here,” the first video began. “I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there. We wanted to give a glimpse into his week.”

But instead of going to an event as Obama’s videos usually did, or showing an accomplishment as promised, Trump’s video goes directly to the host praising the president.

“First up this week, let’s talk about the president’s salary,” she said. “Again, the president has donated his salary. His first-quarter salary went to the parks department. His second-quarter salary has been donated to the Department of Education. Again, this is a president who is putting America ahead of himself, and I am so proud of that.”

According to a giant check created for photo-ops, the president’s first-quarter donation was $78,333.32. I wonder how much of a dent that will make in the $1.5 billion cut his budget proposed for the Department of the Interior, which houses the National Park Service. There is no “parks department” in the federal government, Lara.

And I wonder how far his second-quarter donation will go in making up for the more than $9.2 billion in cuts to education the president’s budget proposed.

So far, the video featuring Eric Trump’s wife has been seen by more than 2.3 million viewers on the president’s Facebook page.

McEnany, who resigned as a pro-Trump contributor at CNN on Aug. 5, opened her first “Real News” video on Aug. 6 by thanking viewers for “joining us as we provide you the news of the week here from Trump Tower in New York.”

After touting the economic gains during Trump’s first six months without any of the context of how much of the growth is as a continuation of policies begun by the previous administration, McEnany turned to Trump’s support of the RAISE Act, which seeks to alter the nature of legal immigration.