Maybe it's time for press to push harder for transparency from Trump

There’s a darkness spreading over Washington these days, and it might be time for everyone in the media who cares about democracy to confront it – even if it causes them some pain.

Donald Trump’s White House and the Republican-controlled Congress are taking our government behind closed doors in a way not even dared by Richard Nixon. And Team Trump is laughing in the face of the press as it does so.

You might enjoy seeing the Washington press corps treated with contempt. After all, its members are another kind of elite. (There’s no denying that.)

But in demeaning the press by denying access and straight answers to simple questions, Team Trump also mocks all of us and our form of government that Constitutionally demands accountability from those in power. The real-world consequences of our leaders governing behind closed doors can be seen in the secret health care plan crafted by senior Republicans in the Senate without even letting some of their own party members in on the process. The bill will affect one-sixth of the national economy and tens of millions of Americans, according to the Congressional Office of Budget.

Trump battled with the media throughout his campaign, urging huge crowds at his rallies to heckle members of the press who were regularly penned behind barriers. He called reporters “scum.”

Almost from the moment of his election, members of his transition team threatened changes to the way the White House has dealt with the press for almost 100 years. In February, he called CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and The New York Times “the enemy of the American people.”

But that rhetorical antipathy took a more ominous turn in recent weeks within the White House and the Capitol.

Prior to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13 about meetings with Russian officials, correspondents were barred from interviewing senators in the halls.

“Today brought news that some people in this building are trying to bar reporters from asking senators questions,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said later that day on the floor of the Senate. “This is outrageous. If senators can’t handle tough questions from reporters about their plans to take health care away from millions of Americans, they should change the bill, not restrict reporters.”

Brown linked what happened to reporters in the Capitol that day to the barring of U.S. media photographers from a photo-op in the Oval Office in May featuring Trump and Russian officials.

“Remember that Oval Office meeting with Russian officials? We have all seen the pictures, but the photos that ran on front pages around the country weren’t taken by American journalists. They were taken by Russian state media, the remnants of the old Soviet propaganda machine,” he explained.

The move to bar reporters from interviewing members of Congress was reversed by the end after Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee, started asking questions of her Republican colleagues as to how it came about.

Monday, relations in the press room at the White House took a turn for the worse when embattled Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to allow cameras or audio recording of his session with reporters.

Jim Acosta, senior White House correspondent for CNN, tweeted Monday that the “suppression of information going on” at the White House would not be tolerated in local and state government.

“I don’t know why everyone is going along with this,” Acosta said on-air Monday after the session. “It just doesn’t make any sense to me. And it just feels like we are slowly but surely being dragged into a new normal in this country where the president of the United States is allowed to insulate himself from answering hard questions.”

Indicative of the way the Trump administration has often responded to legitimate press inquiries was its interaction with a staff writer from The Atlantic who tried to get answers about the move to off-camera briefings.

“Neither Spicer nor deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to queries about the changes to the briefings,” Rosie Gray wrote. “Asked why the briefings are now routinely held off-camera, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a text message ‘Sean got fatter,’ and did not respond to a follow-up.”

A White House briefing with cameras and audio was held Tuesday in the wake of blowback to Monday’s ban. But typical of the administration’s resistance to substantive answers, Spicer told reporters during the session that he did not know if President Trump believed the Russians interfered in the 2016 elections because he had not discussed it with his boss.

As the briefings have grown shorter with fewer of them on-camera, Spicer has regularly side-stepped reporters’ questions by saying he could not answer because he had not discussed the matter with the president.

Spicer did promise to “get back” to the reporter with an answer about the 2016 election. But Jonathan Karl, ABC’s chief White House correspondent, said don’t hold your breath.

“If the past is any guide, it’s going to be a long wait,” he wrote at abcnews.go.com. “At White House press briefings since May 1, Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have promised to come back with answers to more than 25 questions, but there is no public record of a single follow-up answer to any of those questions.”

And even when answers are given, they are often dismissive or sarcastic. Sanders told reporters on June 8 that she would “look under the couches” in the Oval Office when asked if she would try to get an answer to the question of whether there were tapes of the president’s conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey. Trump himself had introduced the possibility of recordings in a tweet on May 12.