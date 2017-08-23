Zurawik: With Trump's rally, watching a president coming unglued before our eyes

I watched President Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night for a longer piece I am writing on the twisted relationship between the president and cable news. But I have to write something immediately about Trump’s TV performance while I am still feeling the force of what I just saw.

I witnessed President Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon have some pretty shaky TV moments in their darker days, but I have never seen anything as disjointed, strange and just plain off the rails as Trump’s rally in Phoenix tonight.

“This is a president totally unhinged,” David Chalian, the political director at CNN, said immediately after the rally ended. And even that statement wasn’t enough to communicate how unsettling it was.

I have been wondering a lot lately how we have become a country that no longer has a national narrative to give us a sense of shared purpose. I went to bed Tuesday night thinking that part of the problem is having a president who can’t finish a sentence, complete a thought, or string together any two or three ideas that seem connected.

I would describe his rally performance as stream of consciousness, but that would make it sound far more mentally engaged than it was. This was someone who sounded paranoid and aggrieved — pin-balling from one angry hot spot in his psyche to another and giving full vent to his perceived sense of victimization at every turn.

I found watching him try to re-litigate his widely condemned remarks in the wake of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., actually painful. He had a piece of paper that he took out of his suit coat’s inner pocket and he started reading cherry-picked portions of what he said to the audience.

He kept telling them he was not going to spend a lot of time on it, but he spent about 10 minutes too many reading his words over and over and saying things like, “Now, this is me talking on the Monday after the event in Charlottesville, and here’s what I said. Me, this is me talking, and the press doesn’t want to cover this.”

It went on and on in that vein, with him getting more and more incensed about the press with each real or imagined slight he revisited.

I will refrain from recapping all the press-bashing he did. We have heard the “crooked and dishonest media” talk before. But there were new allegations from him that I found especially troubling in the wake of Charlottesville.

“If you want to find the source of divisions in our country, look no further than fake news and the crooked media,” he said.

“The only people giving a platform to the hate groups are the media and fake news,” he further alleged.

Not all media, though, he added, praising Sean Hannity and “Fox & Friends” at Fox News for being “very fair” with him.

Really, I don’t care about that anymore after being forced Tuesday to see and acknowledge myself how out of control this president has become in the past seven months.

Trump has turned his presidency into a kind of endless TV show with the help of 24/7 cable news. At first, it might have been amusing to some viewers to see how far this bombastic character could go.

But it’s not funny anymore. I think we are in trouble if the guy I saw on my screen tonight is in charge of our or national future.

