A challenge to Trump's outrageous attack on CNN International

I was pleased to be on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday in the wake of President Trump's outrageous attack on CNN International, one of the world's great journalistic institutions.

This is part of Trump's larger disinformation campaign, and journalists have an obligation to fight it. Trump’s effort to cause confusion and even chaos in our information ecosystem is as fundamental a threat to democracy as you can get.

You can hear what I had to say about Trump going after CNN International at the 7:00 minute mark of the video below.

Host Brian Stelter also had me on for a second segment dealing with the sexual harassment allegations that ended the career of Charlie Rose last week. Stelter referenced a column I wrote in The Sun on the larger issue of media helping us use this historical moment to try and end the abuses of patriarchy.

You can read that column here.

My comments in that Sunday segment on CNN start at the 23:00 minute mark.

I really enjoyed the chance to share my strong feelings on both topics with CNN’s Sunday morning audience.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik