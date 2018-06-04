New York Times launches five-part podcast on fatal shooting of a Baltimore teen after death of Freddie Gray

“The Daily,” The New York Times’s audio news report, expands its reach this week with a five-part series focusing on the shooting death of a Baltimore teen in 2016.

“Charm City” features the work of Sabrina Tavernise, a national correspondent for the paper, and Lynsea Garrison, a producer for “The Daily.” They spent four months reporting on the death of Lavar Montray Douglas, known as Nook.

A different chapter of their investigation of the 18-year-old’s death will be posted each day at NYTimes.com starting today.

According to a Baltimore Sun account of the shooting based on police reports, it occurred Dec. 13, 2016, on the edge of Coppin State University’s West Baltimore campus.

