Stormy Daniels interview takes us to new level of shame in the Land of Trump

The “60 Minutes” interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels took us to a new level of media degradation Sunday.

And that’s on President Donald Trump, not Daniels or “60 Minutes.”

I praise “60 Minutes” for chasing this story as hard as it can. The alleged relationship between Trump and Daniels and the alleged cover-up of it by Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen are hugely important stories for what they tell us about the president’s sense of morality and the behavior of those closest to him.

Daniels made plenty of allegations that are sure to generate buzz and strong emotions:

The future president being spanked by a porn star — with a magazine with his face on the cover?

The future president having unprotected sex?

The future president telling Daniels she “reminded” him of his daughter?

This is where Trump’s presidency has taken us.

The White House plays a huge role in shaping the national conversation. This interview exemplifies how Trump has shaped that conversation in a steadily downward and debased direction since his pre-presidency attacks on Rosie O’Donnell, straight through the “Access Hollywood” tape that had him boasting about sexually assaulting women.

Here’s the TV takeaway from the “60 Minutes” interview: Daniels did not come off as some whackadoo. She came off as someone who has been rattled by the alleged threats from Team Trump, but who has thought through her decision to go public and is not about to back down.

The “60 Minutes” cameras are famous for the way they can frame a speaker’s face, creep in and out of close-up, focus on a body movement to suggest without words whether someone is telling the truth. It can be as subtle as a twitching leg, clenched fist or flickering eyelid.

Overall, the cameras viewed Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and depicted her in a credible manner.

Anderson Cooper, one of the best interviewers on TV, asked tough questions and follow-ups that challenged her credibility, and she handled them.

Trump representatives have denied Daniels’ allegations. But the bottom line: This interview spells trouble for Trump on three fronts.

First, it offers more fodder for the depiction of Trump as sexual predator and creep -- particularly the detail that Daniels allegedly spanked him with a magazine featuring him on the cover. And he used the false promise of a spot on his “Apprentice” TV show to get Daniels alone in a hotel room, she said.

Second, the threatening behavior by Trump associates that Daniels alleged furthers a very strong narrative of the president using such characters to threaten people into silence.

The account Daniels gave of a man coming upon her in a parking lot as she was taking her infant daughter out of the car, saying it would “be a shame” if something happened to the child’s mother, is chilling and repulsive. But it also fits with the way some reporters have been threatened by Team Trump.

The fact that more people are not shocked that such threats are allegedly being made by Trump associates is further evidence of how degraded our culture has become with him in the White House. These are the words and actions similar to low-level criminals in the mob or jackbooted followers of fascist leaders in 1930s Europe, not the president of the United States in 2018. But there they were being sounded on national TV Sunday night.

And, finally, Daniels’ account of her dealings with Cohen and the $130,000 he reportedly paid her to remain silent about the alleged affair on the eve of the 2016 presidential election could open Trump and Cohen to a world of trouble under federal election laws.

Hail to the chief.

CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. CAPTION Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25. Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik