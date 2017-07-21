Sean Spicer was part of White House disrespect for press

Don’t weep for Sean Spicer, who resigned today as press secretary to President Trump.

He started out in his job six months ago lying about the size of the crowd for Trump’s inauguration, and the rest of his tenure was mainly marked by belligerence and severely reduced access for the press.

Remember in March when he told April Ryan, White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, to quit shaking her head as he “answered” a question from her?

Please, if I hear one more Washington-insider, cable-TV talking head saying how “loyal” Spicer was to Trump, as if that is something to be commended for, my head will explode. Being loyal to someone who appears to be driving the country toward a Constitutional crisis over his relationship with Russian officials and refusal to share financial records is not a good thing.

As I said before, God bless Melissa McCarthy, her motorized podium and “Saturday Night Live” for using satire to show millions of Americans how hostile this administration is to the press and, by extension, the right of citizens to expect trustworthy and timely information from the White House.

On the other hand, if you think things are going to get better with the arrival of Anthony Scaramucci today as communications director, I say don’t count on it.

This is a guy who is even more loyal to the mantra of letting Trump be Trump with all his reckless tweets, lack of respect for facts and dislike for the press.

The dysfunction in the press office is an extension of larger problems throughout this White House. Getting the messenger to resign today isn’t going to start to solve those problems at the very top.

