Anti-Sinclair video montage scheduled to air in ad on Sinclair stations

An anti-Sinclair ad featuring a Deadspin video that mocks the Baltimore-based broadcaster could start running as early as Friday on four of the company’s stations including WBFF in Baltimore.

That’s according to Karl Frisch, executive director of Allied Progress, a Washington-based consumer advocacy group that has been at the forefront of opposition to Sinclair’s takeover of Tribune Media.

The ads on WBFF are scheduled to start running during the 4 a.m. news Friday, Frisch told The Sun. He supplied a schedule of the WBFF ads.

“Tick tock, the clock is running,” Frisch said in a telephone interview. “This is a test for Sinclair. Now we’ll see if the company believes that viewers have a right to know that trusted local anchors were forced to be political pawns or fear termination,” Frisch said.

He was referring to the Deadspin video that posted Saturday and showed dozens upon dozens of local Sinclair anchors sounding like automatons as they voiced the same script about “fake” news. The effect was widely described as Orwellian.

The ad is slated to run 175 times on four stations over the course of a week starting Friday. In addition to WBFF, the other Sinclair stations are WJLA in Washington, KOMO is Seattle and KDSM in Des Moines.

In addition to airing in news programs, the ad will also air on WBFF during “Jeopardy” and Wheel of Fortune,” according to a schedule supplied by Allied Progress.

“We did receive an order from Allied today,” William Fanshawe, general manager of WBFF, wrote late Thursday in an email response to The Sun.

“I’m assuming the schedule will clear our system and we will be able to start running their schedule as early as this weekend,” he added. “Our intention is to run their schedule because we believe that everyone has the right to express their opinion.”

