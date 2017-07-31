Weekend meteorologist Tony Pagnotti says farewell to WBFF

Longtime Baltimore broadcaster Tony Pagnotti signed off from doing weekend weather on WBFF on Sunday.

Pagnotti had been in that role at WBFF since 2013 after a long run at WMAR and other Baltimore media outlets.

In an email to The Baltimore Sun on Monday, the 64-year-old broadcaster left the door open for more part-time on-air work, but said his focus is now on teaching at the University of Maryland, College Park.

“Nearly five years ago just about the same time I had accepted a full time teaching position at UMD College Park as a speech communications instructor, FOX 45 told me they were starting a weekend morning show,” Pagnotti wrote.

“They said they would like to team me up with my longtime friend Marianne Banister. As much as I didn't think I would like to work 7 days a week, I couldn't resist and committed to a one year contract, which led to additional one year deals,” he added.

“Last year the news director told me they were turning my weekend weather position into a full time 5 day/week position. That helped me make my decision easy to leave since I love teaching college students.”

Even though he called his sign-off Sunday a “final farewell” to Baltimore viewers, he left the door open to the possibility of a limited return.

“Even though I'm 64, my hair is going gray and I'll be a first time grandfather in three weeks, it is tough to say a final farewell to my Baltimore viewers who I have come to love over the past 32 years,” he wrote.

“When I came here in 1985 … I wasn't sure how long I'd stay in B-more. Needless to say it was a great fateful move, also having met my wife and raising two beautiful girls. I will continue to live in the area, so I would always be open to any freelance opportunities that might fit into my teaching schedule.”

CAPTION The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, has died. (July 31, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, has died. (July 31, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION Netflix's net cash outflow this year is forecast to reach $2.5 billion. It was $1.7 billion last year. (July 31, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) Netflix's net cash outflow this year is forecast to reach $2.5 billion. It was $1.7 billion last year. (July 31, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik