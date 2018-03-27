After 64 years, no lineup of Orioles games will be on Baltimore broadcast TV in 2018

There will be no lineup of Orioles baseball games on WJZ or any other over-the-air Baltimore broadcast channels this season, the CBS-owned station and Orioles confirmed Tuesday.

The end to a Baltimore TV tradition that dates back to 1954, when the Orioles’ first home game was played on WMAR, is the result of a decision made by MASN, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, according to WJZ and the Orioles.

MASN sent the following statement in response to calls seeking comment Tuesday.

"Thanks for your interest in MASN. As the network that produces and airs all available Orioles games, MASN and MASN2 will now be the exclusive channels to watch Orioles baseball in the Mid-Atlantic region. Also for the first time, MASN and MASN2 will be the only channels where you can watch each 'O's Xtra' pregame and postgame shows.”

MASN is a regional cable network owed by the Orioles and Washington Nationals. The Orioles are owned by the Angelos family. John P. Angelos is president of MASN.

K.C. Robertson, a WJZ spokesman, said his station has been broadcasting Orioles games since the mid-1990s. Last year, WJZ broadcast 20 games including Opening Day.

WJZ will have an hour of Opening Day coverage Thursday starting at 12:30 p.m., but will not be carrying the game.The Orioles could still be seen occasionally on a local affiliate if its network has rights to a game.

CAPTION The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. The actress talks "Downton Abbey" among other roles onstage at Maryland Hall on the last day of Annapolis Film Festival. CAPTION Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25. Jon Favreau played a role in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” He is also in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” set to open May 25.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik