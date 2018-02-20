No great love for 2018 Olympics from Baltimore TV viewers, ratings show

Baltimore viewers aren’t showing the Olympics any special love this winter.

As of Saturday, Baltimore was at 45th place among metered markets in Olympics viewing — averaging a 12.1 rating and 20 share throughout the games, according to Nielsen ratings provided by NBC Sports.

That translates to 12.1 percent of all TV households in the Baltimore market tuning into the Olympics on WBAL-TV (Channel 11), the NBC affiliate here. The 20 share means one out of every five TVs in use during prime-time coverage of the games is tuned to NBC’s coverage.

The top markets for viewership are Salt Lake City (22.6 rating/41 share), Denver (22.1/40), and Milwaukee (18.8/30).

The games are considerably more popular in Washington, D.C., than Baltimore. They are earning a 15.9/29 rating and share. Richmond, Va., meanwhile, has 15.7/24 rating and share.

The national average is a 12.0 rating, according to NBC Sports.

Nielsen ratings through Saturday were the most recent available, according to a spokesman for NBC Sports.

CAPTION Billy Corgan is getting the band back together. The Smashing Pumpkins announced that there would be a tour, including an Aug. 13 stop at the United Center. (Feb. 15, 2018) Billy Corgan is getting the band back together. The Smashing Pumpkins announced that there would be a tour, including an Aug. 13 stop at the United Center. (Feb. 15, 2018) CAPTION After 22 years at WBAL-TV, Donna Hamilton will step down from the anchor desk on May 23, the station announced today. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) After 22 years at WBAL-TV, Donna Hamilton will step down from the anchor desk on May 23, the station announced today. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video)

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik