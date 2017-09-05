Morgan State's WEAA making major on-air changes

Morgan State University public radio station WEAA-FM (88.9) will launch a major programming revamp on Oct. 2, according to DeWayne Wickham, dean of the university’s School of Global Journalism & Communication.

“We felt we needed to do something that is dramatic to break out of the mold of what we had been doing for years,” Wickham said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And if we’re going to do that, we said, ‘Let’s make sure we can justify every program in terms of two goals: offering experiential learning for our students that’s meaningful, and creating programming for the broader community that reaches as big an audience as possible.”

The announcement comes just over a month after Marc Steiner’s last show on the station, marking an end to the host’s 24-year run on public radio (nine of which at WEAA). The station did not renew his contract.

The new Monday-Friday lineup will start with “Mornings with Mykel” from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., hosted by Mykel Hunter. It’s described in a station release as “a morning drive show with up-tempo hits from the ‘70s through today,” as well news and features.

“We think a morning show should wake you up and get you going, and we think this one will,” Wickham said.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the slot previously occupied by Steiner, the station will carry the talk show “1A” from National Public Radio.

Also missing from the new morning roster will be “Democracy Now!,” another nationally produced show. It aired from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the old lineup.

From noon to 1 p.m., the station will air “Master Class with Robert Shahid,” described by WEAA as “a one-hour mix of legendary local, Morgan-State-University-based and national artists with story-telling, brief tutorials, interviews and musical selections.”

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., it’s “Cool Vibes with Sandi Mallory,” which will feature “classic and new neo soul music.”

The talk show “Today with Dr. Kaye” will air from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., hosted by Karsonya (Kaye) Wise Whitehead, an associate professor of communication and African and African American studies in the communication department at Loyola University Maryland. She is the author of four books, including “Notes from a Colored Girl: The Civil War Pocket Diaries of Emilie Frances Davis.”

One-minute news breaks produced by Morgan State students will air as inserts from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“First edition with Sean Yoes,” which aired from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the old lineup, will now be carried from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Straight Up Jazz with The Bassman,” hosted by Marcellus Shepard, will start at 7 p.m. and run to 10 p.m. on weeknights.

WEAA HD 24/7, the station’s HD 1 digital channel, will convert to all jazz.

“This tranformation is required for WEAA to become the preferred station for a new generation of students, civically-active listeners and community-minded underwriters who value the role of public media,” Mireille Grangenois, interim general manager of WEAA, said in a station release.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik