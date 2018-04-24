Melania Trump gets good reviews from some of same media outlets her husband calls lying and hateful

First Lady Melania Trump earned positive reviews Tuesday from some of the very media outlets her husband has regularly accused of being dishonest and hateful in their coverage of his White House.

Ms. Trump has kept a relatively low profile as first lady, but Tuesday’s state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, brought her into the spotlight. CNN, one of the cable news channels for whom the president has reserved his greatest wrath, had some of the highest praise and kindest words for his wife’s impact on the day and night of the administration’s first state dinner.

President Donald Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at a state dinner at the White House on April 24, 2018.

Under the headline, “Melania Trump masters the moment,” CNN.com’s Kate Bennett and Betsy Klein wrote: “When President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived on the White House South Lawn Tuesday morning to formally welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, one thing was clear: The first lady commanded attention.”

The piece went on to say, “Without speaking a word, dressed in a white Michael Kors Collection asymmetrical blazer and skirt — and an eye-catching, custom-made Hervé Pierre hat — Melania Trump spoke volumes. This was her house, her dinner and her terms.”

The coverage across the media focused a great deal on what Ms. Trump was wearing, carrying on an obsession with first lady looks that dates at least to Jackie Kennedy. “Melania Trump sparkles in silver Chanel for first official state dinner,” the headline at Yahoo.com said Tuesday night. “Melania Trump steals the show in glittering Chanel gown for first state dinner,” said aol.com’s headline.

Likewise, much discussion centered on how she stacked up with previous first ladies in her ability to throw a party. Bennett, a White House correspondent for CNN was effusive on air with host Anderson Cooper, who gave the state dinner considerable coverage during his prime-time show. Bennett talked at length about how Melania Trump brought off the state dinner without the help of an event planner, in contrast to many first ladies. She also praised Ms. Trump’s attention to detail in everything from selection of flowers to the china and menu.

But for all the anachronism of viewing a first lady as a spouse and social secretary in the year of #MeToo, the discussion of her refinement, thoughtfulness and grace served as a counterpoint to her husband. Throughout the coverage, her attributes were heightened by comparison to his deficiencies.

“It has truly been a spotlight week for the first lady,” Bennett and Klein wrote. “In many ways, the events showcased Melania Trump's contrasts with her husband — where he is impulsive, she is meticulous; where he is combative, she is compassionate.”

Cooper’s telecast moved from Bennett’s praise of Melania Trump to a report shredding the president for once again not vetting a nominee, in this case, Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician tabbed to lead the Veterans Administration.

Typical of the way the split focus was handled throughout the evening on CNN was host Don Lemon’s pivot from the state dinner to Jackson: “While tonight’s state dinner seems to be going off without a hitch, you definitely can’t say the same for the president’s latest cabinet nominee.”

Lemon described the First Lady as the “star of the evening … finally getting her moment to shine.”

Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Ricky Carioti President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Ricky Carioti (Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post)

The Washington Post, one of the president’s favorite print targets, featured this headline on the evening: “As state dinner hostess, Melania Trump finally seems at ease as first lady.”

The review of the dinner was a little more ambiguous and, perhaps, grudging in its praise. But it was more positive than not.

“Would the signature Trump bling break through the looming gray clouds on the night of his administration’s first state dinner? The answer on Tuesday was yes,” Helena Andrews-Dyer and Emily Heil wrote.

“On an already symbolic evening that carried the added pressure of being the Trumps’ foray into official diplomatic branding, the first couple managed to pull off the glitzy party in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, without any major glitches. There were the bigwigs gussied up in black tie, the fine china decorated in gold, the long red carpet, the thoughtful toasts. All in all it was a state dinner, but in and of itself that is something.”

While the dinner was criticized for its noticeable lack of Democratic invitees and low-watt star power, Melania Trump herself drew praise on a number of other platforms. “Melania Trump shines as Trumps host elegant first state dinner” (CBS.com); “Melania Trump takes her moment to sparkle in the spotlight” (ABC.com).

MSNBC gave the dinner less airtime and gently mocked the Trumps for one of the gifts they gave the Macrons: a framed piece of upholstery from a chair in a furniture suite commissioned by former President James Monroe and created by Pierre-Antoine Bellangé.

The idea was that maybe they should have given them the whole chair.

Earlier in the day, MSNBC featured a video that showed the president awkwardly trying to hold hands with his wife during a public event with the Macrons. She was not cooperating.

Not surprisingly, it was the video hit of the day on social media.

