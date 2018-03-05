The first trailer for 'House of Cards' final season is here — and it's all about Claire Underwood

Oscars night included a trailer from Netflix for the final season of “House of Cards,” which will premiere in the fall.
There is not much to it beyond what we already knew: that the season is going to be all about Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood as president.
“We’re just getting started,” she says from behind her White House desk.
I think Wright is terrific. And having a woman as president fits righteously with where much of the culture is today.
But seeing how Netflix handles this last season minus Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the series amid sexual harassment allegations, is going to be fascinating.
Filming for the final season has begun in the Baltimore area, where the show has been shot for the entirety of its run.