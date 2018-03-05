The first trailer for 'House of Cards' final season is here — and it's all about Claire Underwood

Oscars night included a trailer from Netflix for the final season of “House of Cards,” which will premiere in the fall.

There is not much to it beyond what we already knew: that the season is going to be all about Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood as president.

“We’re just getting started,” she says from behind her White House desk.

I think Wright is terrific. And having a woman as president fits righteously with where much of the culture is today.

But seeing how Netflix handles this last season minus Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the series amid sexual harassment allegations, is going to be fascinating.

Filming for the final season has begun in the Baltimore area, where the show has been shot for the entirety of its run.

CAPTION Chadwick Boseman starred in the hit Marvel film, “Black Panther.” And in the The Tonight Show Boseman talked about its politics. When asked what people are taking politically from the movie, Boseman replied: "I would say the strength of the women in this movie.” The actor pointed out the elite group of women bodyguards in the film. And the amazing female leads who portray those characters. Chadwick Boseman starred in the hit Marvel film, “Black Panther.” And in the The Tonight Show Boseman talked about its politics. When asked what people are taking politically from the movie, Boseman replied: "I would say the strength of the women in this movie.” The actor pointed out the elite group of women bodyguards in the film. And the amazing female leads who portray those characters. CAPTION A judge overturned Brendan Dassey’s conviction, ruling that investigators took advantage of his cognitive disabilities. A judge overturned Brendan Dassey’s conviction, ruling that investigators took advantage of his cognitive disabilities.

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik