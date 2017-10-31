'House of Cards' suspends Season 6 production amid Kevin Spacey allegations

Production on Season 6 of “House of Cards’ has been suspended, Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the production company that makes the series, announced today.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

The move comes in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey, who stars in the political drama and serves as an executive producer.

The show recently began filming its sixth season in the Baltimore area. Netflix announced Monday that the sixth season would be its last — and the decision to end the show was not in relation to the allegations against Spacey.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Baltimore’s restaurant industry is as competitive as it’s ever been — and it’s putting some eateries out of business. Baltimore’s restaurant industry is as competitive as it’s ever been — and it’s putting some eateries out of business. CAPTION National Academy Foundation School students host a pop up restaurant at R. House. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) National Academy Foundation School students host a pop up restaurant at R. House. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik