Netflix offers first look at last season of 'House of Cards'

Netflix has released the first images from the sixth and final season of “House of Cards” starring Robin Wright.
Wright is seen in the two pictures in her role as President Claire Underwood.
Kevin Spacey, who played her husband Frank Underwood, was dropped from the series in November in the wake of allegations of sexual assault.
After suspending production, Netflix and the production company Media Rights Capital decided to end the series with a sixth season consisting of eight episodes. Production of the series in Maryland wrapped last month. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.
Also in the cast for Season 6 are Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.
