'House of Cards' Season 6 production shows signs of life

It looks as though production is about to begin in Maryland on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” which has been rewritten to omit star and executive producer Kevin Spacey.

A casting notice was published Friday on Facebook for the “first official photo shoot for Season 6” with a location in Joppa, Harford County.

The series is not named, but “House of Cards” is the only production filming Season 6 in Joppa. That photo shoot is Thursday.

You can see the notice here on the Facebook page of Marinella Hume Casting Baltimore/DC.

There is a second casting notice posted there on Friday: “SEEKING PAID BACKGROUND PERFORMERS FOR A ‘POPULAR POLITICAL DRAMA.’”

“This is a PAID JOB for 1 or 2 days between the dates of January 31st — February 13th.”

The filming will be in the “Baltimore/Joppa area,” and they are seeking “locals only.”

Marinella Hume also conducted a casting call for background performers Jan. 13 at the Bel Air Armory.

Marinella Hume Casting did not respond Sunday to Facebook messages seeking comment. A spokesman for the production declined to comment Sunday.

Production of the series, which is filmed near Baltimore in the Joppa area, was suspended in October after sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Spacey were reported.

Netflix, which streams the series, and Media Rights Capital, which produces it, subsequently cut ties with Spacey, whose representatives said in November he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

Season 5 of “House of Cards” ended with Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) ascending to the presidency.

In announcing in December that the series would return for a sixth and final season without Spacey, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said it would consist of only eight episodes.

At the time of that announcement, production was expected to resume in early 2018.

