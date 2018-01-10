HBO says there were no complaints about James Franco from 'The Deuce' production

As James Franco responds to allegations of sexual misconduct in his past, HBO on Wednesday issued a statement saying that it had no complaints about him in connection with “The Deuce.”

“We have verified that no complaints about Mr. Franco have come in on ‘The Deuce’ production,” HBO said in a statement emailed to the Sun in response to questions about Franco. “We are monitoring the other stories and are awaiting any further details.”

In addition to starring in the series, Franco is also a director and executive producer. The show about the porn industry in New York in the 1970s is created by “The Wire” creator David Simon and George Pelecanos, who are also executive producers.

The allegations, which Franco has denied, appeared on social media this week after he won a Golden Globe Award on Sunday for his role in “The Disaster Artist.” Franco wore a pin at the awards show announcing his support for the "Time's Up" campaign for gender equality.

Actress Violet Paley said on Twitter that Franco pushed her head toward his groin in a car, and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan claimed a $100-a-day contract she signed to perform nudity in a film of Franco's was exploitative. Actress Ally Sheedy also said in a since-deleted tweet that Franco was an example of why she left the movie business.

Franco was asked about the allegations Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and said they were “not accurate.”

"I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done," Franco told Colbert. "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long, so I don't want to shut them down in any way. I think that it's a good thing and I support it."

The New York Times canceled a “TimesTalk” event Wednesday at which Franco was supposed to be featured discussing his film, “The Disaster Artist” with a reporter from the Times.

A statement from the Times said, "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations," it decided to cancel the event.

HBO has renewed “The Deuce” for a second season.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

