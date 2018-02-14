WBAL anchor Donna Hamilton stepping down after 22 years at station

After 22 years at WBAL-TV, Donna Hamilton will step down from the anchor desk on May 23, the station announced today.

Hamilton is retiring from broadcasting, according to Dan Joerres, president and general manager of the station.

“Donna is a staple of not only this television station, but of the entire community,” Joerres wrote in an email to the Sun. “Her talents, expertise and warm smile will be sorely missed in our building."

Hamilton, who graduated from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, came to Baltimore in 1981 to join WJZ’s “Evening Magazine.” She worked there from 1981 to 1990.

In 1991, she and her husband, David Paulson, formed a production company in Baltimore that made documentaries.

She joined WBAL-TV in 1995 to anchor the station’s 5 p.m. newscast. She now anchors at 5, 6 and 11 p.m.

“Donna has been a key contributor to our collective success for over 20 years,” Joerres said in WBAL statement. “She has made significant contributions to both our station and the city of Baltimore during her time here at WBAL-TV. We are excited to celebrate Donna’s career over the next few months.”

Hamilton did not immediately respond to a Sun request for comment.

In a statement from the station, she said, “It has been a privilege and an honor to be able to bring the news of the day to people in Maryland for 22 years. I can’t believe it’s been that long. And to be able to work with such a talented and dedicated group of people over the years I’ve been here at WBAL-TV has truly been pleasure.”

In a Facebook post, she wrote that she was “happy, sad, relieved, anxious, excited...in equal measures” about stepping down.

While WBAL has the deepest bench of anchor talent in Baltimore, Joerres said the station will conduct a national search for Hamilton’s replacement.

CAPTION The former first lady is featured in grayscale, a nod to photographs of African Americans taken in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The former first lady is featured in grayscale, a nod to photographs of African Americans taken in the 19th and early 20th centuries. CAPTION Her family said in a lengthy statement that Messick had battled depression, “which had been her nemesis for years.” Her family said in a lengthy statement that Messick had battled depression, “which had been her nemesis for years.”

david.zurawik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/davidzurawik