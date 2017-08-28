HBO subscribers getting early look at 'The Deuce' pilot

HBO is giving subscribers an early look at the pilot for “The Deuce,” the new David Simon drama that debuts at 9 p.m. Sept. 10.

The pilot is now available to subscribers on HBO NOW, HBO on Demand, HBO GO and affiliate portals, the premium cable channel said in a release.

Here’s HBO’s description of the series:

“Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon and starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal, ‘The Deuce’ follows the story of the legalization and subsequent rise of the porn industry in New York’s Times Square from the early 1970s through the mid-1980s, exploring the rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry. George Pelecanos, David Simon, James Franco and Nina K. Noble executive produce.”

Check out Z on TV Friday for a preview of all eight episodes.

The rest of the series will air and stream on subsequent Sundays at 9 p.m. starting Sept. 17.

