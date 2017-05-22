Why this is a dangerous time for Fox News

Given all the lawsuits, settlements and huge prime-time turnover in talent, you might think things could not get worse for Fox News.

But they could if the ratings of the past two weeks continue.

Fox News, which has long been overwhelmingly dominant in cable news ratings, found itself in last place in the key demographic of viewers 25 to 34 years of age, behind MSNBC and CNN.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper won last week in demographics at 8 p.m., and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow won at 9.

We talked about this major ratings shift on this week’s segment of CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” Check out the segment below.

