'House of Cards' spinoff being explored by Netflix

Netflix is exploring a "House of Cards" spinoff as the show's final season nears amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey.

The streaming channel, which reportedly is weighing different concepts for the spinoff, said Monday that the upcoming sixth season will be the last for “House of Cards,” which is filmed in Maryland.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s. But Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn't recall but would have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

“House of Cards” has been made in the Baltimore area throughout its run, filming in locations such as the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and The Baltimore Sun. The show also had sound stages in Harford County.

The show has also received the bulk of Maryland’s film tax credit money, getting $53.1 million since the program was approved in 2011, according to a state report.

The final "House of Cards" episodes are in production in the Baltimore area, with a release date yet to be announced.

Baltimore Sun reporters Brittany Britto and Erin Cox contributed to this article.

