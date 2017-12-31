'Square Off' going off Baltimore air to retool, return uncertain

The "Square Off” talk show, now in its 30th year on Baltimore TV, is going off the air to retool, according to host Richard Sher.

While Sher said the show will ”hopefully” return in March, that is yet to be determined.

In a series of email exchanges with the Sun, Sher said the return will depend in part on finding sponsorship for the show that is produced by Sher and his partner in Square Off Productions, Howard Maleson.

“Howard and I, with feedback from our loyal viewers, decided that it was time to somewhat revamp Square Off, to change the format, add some new younger faces to the stable of panelists, change the music, graphics, etc.,” Sher wrote in an email to the Sun.

“And since our current so-sponsors' contracts with The Law Offices of Barry Glazer, and Maryland Live Casino & Hotel, at Arundel Mills, were expiring at year's end, we are taking a two-month break to make these changes. We are hoping to continue on ABC2, some time in March,” he added.

“Square Off” ran from 1978 to 1999 on WJZ where Sher was employed. He co-hosted “People Are Talking” there with Oprah Winfrey from 1978 to ‘83.

In 2009, Sher and Maleson launched their “Square Off” production on WMAR. The show aired on Sunday mornings.

