Amid storm of Trump developments, a call for calmer, more centrist media

It isn't as though the press has been flipping out over nothing since Donald Trump took office. Every day, something contentious, unconventional and culture-wars combustible seems to come out of Washington.

Sunday, tens of thousands protested at airports nationwide — including BWI Thurgood Marshall — against an executive order aimed at suspending immigration from seven countries with large Muslim populations.

Monday, Trump abruptly fired an assistant attorney general who said she would not defend that order.

Tuesday, the president made a prime-time announcement of his nominee to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court, with Democrats in the Senate immediately threatening a filibuster. Trump responded on Wednesday by urging Republicans to "go nuclear" if that happens — meaning, to eliminate the filibuster.

There is nothing ho-hum about any of that. They all have potentially huge implications for the kind of country we, our children and grandchildren will live in.

But the operative phrase here is flipping out. Too many in the mainstream press are responding to the big, bold, in-your-face actions of the White House with over-the top rhetoric, historical ignorance, an utter lack of proportionality and, in some cases, just plain bias. Some nights on cable TV feel more like a feeding frenzy than journalists covering a new administration.

I don't agree with Steve Bannon, Trump's combative senior adviser, recently telling the press to keep its "mouth shut." But I do think some in the media need to calm down and do their homework before contextualizing and reporting White House acts in knee-jerk negative ways — sometimes before the acts have even taken place.

As a society, we are in a moment of frenzied change driven by an incredibly polarizing commander in chief, and overheated coverage isn't helping anyone. It isn't helping the credibility of the press, which has approval ratings and trust issues as bad or worse than Trump's, and more importantly it isn't helping citizens trying to make sense of life after one of the most shocking election upsets in history.

You watch cable TV for even a few hours a day or night since Trump took office, and you wonder not whether the center will hold, as we did during the late 1960s when Richard Nixon took office — you wonder if there is anyone in media or politics still living in the center.

Mainstream media are supposed to live there. "Down the middle" has been a favored journalistic expression for decades. But that's getting to be an increasingly lonely place for journalists like me who still believe wholeheartedly in that value. Some of my colleagues are so busy racing each other to what they see as the ramparts of righteousness in denunciations of Trump that they aren't thinking or talking about what happens to our democracy if we don't have strong, non-partisan, trusted sources of information and discussion that are as readily available as Fox News or Huffington Post.

Typical of the lack of context and proportion in Trump coverage is the use by major mainstream outlets of the term "Monday Night Massacre" to describe Trump's firing of Sally Yates, acting attorney general, after she said she would not defend Trump's immigration order.

Monday night, the term was emblazoned across the bottom of the screen during CNN reports. "Monday Night Massacre: Trump Fires Acting AG," was the wording during Don Lemon's show.

As of Thursday, CNN was still using the catchphrase in an online headline for an analysis and video of the Yates firing.

Let me share just a bit of the history of the "Saturday Night Massacre" of 1973, because it matters in showing how over the top the comparison was.

Richard Nixon, the president at the time, did not fire the attorney general, as Trump did. The embattled president, who the nation would come to find out was drinking heavily and talking to White House portraits late at night, wanted to fire an independent special prosecutor, Archibald Cox, who was investigating Watergate, a tangle of crimes and cover-ups directed out of Nixon's office.

But Nixon did not have the authority to fire Cox. The attorney general had to do it. And when Nixon ordered his attorney general, Elliot Richardson, to do so, Richardson resigned. His deputy attorney general also resigned when Nixon ordered him to fire Cox. Nixon finally found someone on his third try to do the firing.

This was one of the Constitution's darkest nights, and it should never be misunderstood because of sloppy journalism — or misappropriated for partisan politics. But that is exactly what was happening Monday night.

Appearing on CNN, Carl Bernstein, one of the two reporters whose dogged reporting helped drive Nixon from office, tried to set the record straight that evening. He said, "there's a big difference" between what Trump did in firing a lame-duck acting attorney general who publicly defied him and the Saturday Night Massacre.

Nevertheless, at the end of the week, the "Monday Night Massacre" headline remained on such websites as MSNBC, Salon, Vanity Fair and The Guardian along with CNN's. And it summoned all that dark shared memory of a criminal president who was out of control.

On the other hand, let's hear it for the editorial board at USA Today for its Tuesday analysis headlined: "Not a 'Monday Night Massacre:' Our View." It was a solid effort at proportionality in the name of accurate historical memory.

But Tuesday was just as bad for press coverage of the administration

Trump's sin this day: promising an 8 p.m. Tuesday announcement of his nominee to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.