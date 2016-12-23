10 onscreen moments that paved the road to the White House

Media have been playing a larger and larger role in presidential politics since the election of Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

But this was the year that the presidential race became more about media than politics, and the road to the White House was paved with onscreen moments rather than war-room moves on fundraising, field operations or messaging.

These 10 media moments from 2016 shaped the outcome of the election, some of them going by before we understood how game-changing, unprecedented or outrageous they were.

Donald Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016.

Most not only show how Donald Trump used media to beat Hillary Clinton, but they also suggest how he will govern using TV and social media to control his message and expand his power while trying to marginalize the news media. The rest explain events and choices that didn't work out so well for Clinton and media figures like CNN President Jeff Zucker.

1. March 3: CNN, MSNBC and Fox show an empty podium while waiting for Trump to speak.

There were plenty of times during the election that the cable news channels were so desperate to hold viewers attracted by Trump that they showed an empty podium on which he was expected to speak in coming minutes. This one was particularly egregious because he was set to respond to Mitt Romney, the GOP candidate in 2012, calling him a "phony."

That's a food fight between two rich guys, not news.

But all year, cable news channels gave away the store and any pretense of journalistic or moral authority to keep Trump coming back onto their airwaves to drive ratings.

No channel behaved worse than CNN — hiring Trump's ex-campaign-manager Corey Lewandowski as an analyst even though he was still being paid by Trump, and handing the candidate hours of unfiltered airtime.

Trump understands the dollars-and-cents imperative that drives cable news despite all the high-sounding talk from show hosts and executives about journalism and democracy, and he played it for all it is worth.

I don't want to over-generalize. There were cable news journalists who did excellent work and were held to high standards during the election. They include Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace at Fox News, as well as Jake Tapper and Dana Bash at CNN.

But the empty podium is the objective correlative for the journalistic vacuum and lack of core values that cable news showed in this election.

2. March 8: Corey Lewandowski manhandles a reporter as she tries to question Trump.

If you wanted one snapshot that shows the hostility Team Trump had toward the press, it's this moment after a rally in Florida when Lewandowski grabbed the arm of Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields as she tried to question the candidate.

Corey Lewandowski, 42, faces one misdemeanor count of battery as a result of the March 8 incident with reporter Michelle Fields.

The battle between Trump and the press is going to be big, big news in coming weeks and months.

Over the course of his campaign, Trump rallied his supporters against his enemies and fed off the blood of the political wounds he inflicted.

"Low-energy" Jeb Bush, "little" Marco Rubio, "lyin'" Ted Cruz and "crooked Hillary" are gone, but the biggest target remains: the press.

Look for him to demean and try to diminish the White House and Washington press corps at every turn in the first few months of his administration.

And with some mainstream press outlets foolishly abandoning legacy values of fairness, balance, verification and proportionality in covering him during the campaign, it is unlikely the press will find much support.

3. March 21: Trump says he won't participate in a Fox debate scheduled for that date, and Fox cancels it.

Trump had already skipped one Fox debate in January on the eve of Iowa caucuses.

"Why should the networks continue to get rich on the debates?" he said in explaining his decision. "Why do I have to make Fox rich?"

Moderator Chris Wallace, left, pats on the shoulder of Megyn Kelly as they wait with Bret Baier, right, for the beginning of the Fox News - Google GOP Debate January 28, 2016 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Donald Trump, who was leading most polls in the state, decided not to participate in the debate.

But his unwillingness to participate was mostly the result of his feud with Kelly, the Fox show host who called him out in August 2015 on the first Fox debate for his history of sexist comments. Trump was lobbying to keep her from being a moderator.

Trump's decision not to participate in the Fox debate in January was a bad one. He lost the caucuses to Ted Cruz, and some caucus-goers said his unwillingness to be in the debate was the reason they bailed on him.

But two months later, he was again playing the same game.

The message: Trump will cause himself pain to punish his enemies — to a point.

4. May 17: Trump sits down with Kelly for an interview.

Really?

After all the rancor, sexist words and Twitter attacks Trump directed against Kelly, he now does a friendly prime-time special with her acting like they are new best friends.

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly interviewed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in April for her Fox network special "Megyn Kelly Presents."

That's Trump, too: Yesterday's enemies are today's friends — if it's good for business. This was very good business for Trump, Fox and Kelly.

5. July 15: Trump announces his vice presidential pick — on Twitter.

What matters is he told the world about Mike Pence not through a news conference or story leaked to the New York Times or the Associated Press. He did it on Twitter.

Heads up, White House Press corps. The precedent guaranteeing access to the president will mean nothing to Trump in coming weeks and months. He has his own idea of what access means, and it has nothing to do with White House correspondents.

6. Oct. 9: Donald Trump holds a YouTube press conference with women who said Bill Clinton sexually assaulted or harrassed them.

While there is no shortage of jaw-dropping moments, the one that sticks in my mind came just 90 minutes before the start of the second TV debate between Clinton and Trump.