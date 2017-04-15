Oprah soars in HBO's 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'

We have been here before.

In 2004, HBO made a docudrama about medicine, research, prejudice and race at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1940s and '50s. That film, "Something the Lord Made," starring Alan Rickman and Mos Def, won three Emmy Awards including one for Best Television Movie.

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," starring Oprah Winfrey and debuting April 22 on HBO, is better than that. There is not an Emmy big enough to do justice to Winfrey's performance as Deborah Lacks, the indomitable daughter of a Turners Station woman whose cancerous cells changed the face of medicine after they were harvested without her knowledge or consent at Johns Hopkins in 1951.

I am not a fan of docudrama, an often-contested hybrid of fact and fiction in which the historical record can be shaped as much by entertainment imperatives as what actually happened in the past. A few showbiz tweaks in search of a more compelling story and higher prime-time ratings can lead to the outright distortion of national memory. And, at some point, we start to lose a true sense of who we are as people.

This project has indeed been controversial within the Lacks family.

As reported by The Baltimore Sun, Lawrence Lacks, the oldest of five children Henrietta gave birth to before her death at age 31, has been highly critical of Winfrey, HBO and author Rebecca Skloot, who wrote the New York Times best-seller on which the film is based. He has challenged the accuracy and motives of Skloot, who is a co-executive-producer on the film. Winfrey is one of five executive producers.

HBO responded with a statement to The Sun saying the feelings expressed by Lawrence Lacks are not shared by several others members of the family, five of whom were paid consultants on the film.

Crown Publishing Group said in a statement to The Sun that the "veracity" of Skloot's book has not been challenged since its publication in 2010.

After decades of reporting and writing about docudrama, I can tell you such debates about the "docu" half of the equation are rarely, if ever, fully resolved. Years after "Game Change," the HBO docudrama about the 2008 presidential election aired, Sarah Palin, the Republican vice presidential candidate that year, was still denouncing the film as a "hit job." It comes with the territory when you purport to be telling historical truth instead of just a good story.

I can also tell you that no one does docudrama like HBO.

From 1997's "Miss Evers' Boys," about the infamous government medical experiments on poor African-Americans, to "Game Change," the premium cable channel has dramatized more modern history than any channel this side of PBS.

It is the "drama" part of the equation that makes "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" such an exceptional TV production. And the adaptation of Skloot's book by Peter Landesman, Alexander Woo and George C. Wolfe is the rock on which that excellence is built.

On one track, they have actress Rose Byrne as Skloot, a young, relatively unknown writer, on a quest to investigate and tell the story of Henrietta Lacks and her HeLa cells.

The narrative of an author trying to write an article or book about someone's life is so common as to risk being a cliche, at least since the 1941 classic "Citizen Kane."

But Wolfe, who also directed the film, weds Skloot's narrative to a much deeper one by Henrietta's daughter, Deborah. This quest is to know the mother who died when Deborah was only 2 years old. It is steeped in psychological and even mythic resonance. And once the two women agree to join forces on their quests, the film takes off.

Even better than the script is the performance of Winfrey, who plays Deborah as a character of courage and will battling to overcome the psychological scars of a childhood and adolescence without a mother to protect her. Winfrey plays the role sky-high, wide open and without a safety net.

Almost no one in the family wants Deborah to help Skloot. Lawrence thinks the writer is working for Johns Hopkins, whom he feels has exploited his family for decades.

And at points, Deborah seems to share his view challenging Skloot to prove she's not an agent of exploitation sent to further prey on the family, which says it has received no compensation for the cells. But at other points, she is the one encouraging Skloot, opening doors to a troubled family history and ultimately joining her on this road trip into her family's past.

Winfrey takes Deborah from paranoia and despair to steely determination, faith, hope and even a few moments of fun. In one scene, she's physically assaulting Skloot; in another she's playfully teasing the writer about the wreck of a car she drives.

At its lighter moments on the road, the relationship between Deborah Lacks and Skloot makes "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" feel like a buddy film. That's a welcome break from the deeper end of the pool, where it's heartbreak, sexual abuse, mental illness, death and sorrow.

Give Byrne some credit here. While Winfrey's performance is a towering one, Byrne manages to hold her own in scene after scene with her.

Byrne made me a believer during a scene in a motel room that climaxes in Deborah's paranoia getting the best of her. She berates and then physically assaults the writer, who to this point has been all smiles and accommodation in hopes of maintaining access for her book.

But once Deborah lays hands on Skloot, Byrne's character comes raging back with a startling force. In that moment, standing toe to toe, Byrne is Winfrey's acting equal.

The relationship between Skloot and Deborah Lacks also allows the filmmakers to layer in a running conversation about race with this white journalist trying to understand the history and culture of the Lacks family through whatever pieces of it Deborah will share.

That respectful dance between Skloot and the family raises larger issues in the film as to the way powerful, white institutions like Johns Hopkins in the 1940s and '50s treated people of color and sometimes violated their privacy, dignity and fundamental human rights in the name of medicine and research.