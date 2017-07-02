Nothing funny about Trump's CNN wrestling tweet in my view

We had a spirited debate on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday about a tweet from President Trump that showed him approaching a wrestling ring and then body slamming someone with a CNN logo over his face.

I was appalled by the imagery and saw nothing funny about it. I am deeply concerned that this is the kind of juvenile and nasty social media life our president engages in while he appears not to be paying attention to aspects of the job he was elected to.

This comes in the context of Trump's war on the press, especially CNN, MSNBC, The New York and Times and Washington Post. He labels them fake news.

There was considerable disagreement about the wrestling tweet among the members of the panel.

Pulitzer-Prize-winner Carl Bernstein and host Brian Stelter also were highly critical of the tweet. Conservative talk show host Ben Ferguson felt we were taking it too seriously.

Kelly McBride, vice president of the Poynter Institute, thought we might be spending too much time on it. And Olivia Nuzzi, of New York magazine, said while she allows for the silliness of it, she also sees the danger in such tweets from the president.

It is great to be part of such a conversation at such a crucial moment in media history. Stelter delivered a powerful set-up. Listening to Bernstein on the high road was an absolute pleasure.