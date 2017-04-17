Netflix to revisit murder of Baltimore nun Cathy Cesnik in docuseries 'The Keepers'

The unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a 26-year-old Baltimore nun who disappeared in 1969, will be the subject of a seven-part Netflix docuseries launching May 19, the streaming service announced Monday.

Titled "The Keepers," the series will also explore "the horrific secrets and pain that linger nearly five decades after her death" in the Baltimore area, according to Netflix.

The series is produced by Tripod Productions and Film 45. It is directed by Ryan White, who made "The Case Against 8," a powerful documentary about the effort to overturn a California ban on same-sex marriage.

Cesnik taught English and drama at Archbishop Keough High School, and was one of the school's most popular faculty members.

A priest, who was also on staff at the school, has been considered a suspect by police and some who were students at the time of Cesnik's disappearance.

The case continues to live on in the Baltimore area and on social media.

In 2015, Netflix premiered a 10-part docuseries, "Making a Murderer," which garnered a large following over its run.

This series has the potential to reach the same kind of mass audience with its menu of murder, secrets, a possible coverup and the Catholic Church.