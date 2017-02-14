HBO sets air date for Oprah's film on Henrietta Lacks

HBO today set April 22 as the premiere date for “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” a docudrama about the Baltimore County African-American woman "whose cells were used to create what's considered the first immortal human cell line," according to a news release.

Oprah Winfrey stars in the film as Deborah Lacks, a daughter of the Turners Station resident whose cells were taken after she died of cervical cancer in 1951. The film follows her search to find out about her mother’s life.

Lawrence Lacks, a son, was quoted in a Sun story today saying his family wants compensation from the Johns Hopkins University and possibly other institutions for what he characterized as unauthorized use of his mother’s cells in medical research.

The film is based on a non-fiction book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Rose Byrne plays Skloot in the film.

Air time is 8 p.m.