April Ryan joins CNN as contributor, will speak in Baltimore Wednesday

April Ryan, a Morgan State University graduate and White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, will join CNN as a contributor, the news channel confirmed today.

"I am so excited to be joining the world leader in news," Ryan wrote in an email to the Baltimore Sun. "I am working with many people, some who I have admired and others I have worked with at the White House over the past 20 years. I am thrilled to become the latest CNN political analyst."

Ryan also confirmed to the Sun that she will be speaking Wednesday night at The Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore, 5603 N. Charles St.

According to the church Facebook page, her talk is at 7 p.m. You can find more information here.

Ryan, a long-time Washington correspondent, has been in the news lately as a target of White House press secretary Sean Spicer's ire with the press.

Last week, Spicer crossed a line in the traditional give-and-take of press briefings when he told Ryan to stop shaking her head as he answered a question from her.

“I’ve been doing the same thing and asking the same kinds of questions for 20 years. I didn’t do a ‘gotcha’ question. I didn’t do anything that I didn’t normally do,” Ryan told The Sun last week.