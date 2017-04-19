Here's a first look at 'The Keepers,' Netflix docuseries on murder of Baltimore nun

Netflix released its first trailer today for "The Keepers," a docuseries on the unsolved murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik, a 26-year-old Baltimore nun who went missing in 1969. '

The seven-part series will launch on May 19 on the streaming service.

Netflix has already made its mark in the true-crime genre with "Making a Murderer," a highly successful production about a Wisconsin man tried, convicted, freed and then convicted again for murder.

"The Keepers" looks to have all of that and more with some news reports on the Cesnik case suggesting a cover-up of what police investigators found when they looked into her death.

Some believe that cover-up involved a Catholic priest, who was a suspect in her death, and a ring of sexual abuse exploiting working-class Catholic children at the high school where Cesnik taught.

It sounds like there could be echoes of "Spotlight," the Oscar-winning film about a cover-up in Boston by the Catholic Church of systematic sex abuse by priests.

Ryan White will direct "The Keepers." His documentary credits include "The Case Against 8," the backstage story of the fight to overturn a California law prohibiting same sex marriage; and "Serena," about tennis star Serena Williams.

I will have an interview with White that will be online later this week, and in Sunday's print edition of The Baltimore Sun.