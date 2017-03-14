'The Bachelor' finale recap: Nick picks Vanessa, but things seem kinda tense

Somehow, we made it to the season finale of what feels like the longest season of “The Bachelor” I’ve ever watched … and I’ve watched all 21 of them. And all 12 seasons of "The Bachelorette." And the three seasons of "Bachelor Pad." And the three seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise." You guys, I need new hobbies.

Chris Harrison starts tonight’s live show calling this finale “historic” instead of the usual “most dramatic,” and I can’t believe it only took all of the aforementioned seasons to come up with a new adjective.

The count of how many times we can be reminded that Nick has done this a few times already begins before the episode does, with Chris asking, “How will Nick’s family protect him from another broken heart? Let’s find out together.” After this season I could afford a mansion in Bel Air with all of the dollars I’ve earned from this.

The episode finally begins in Northern Finland, and Nick quickly shares that Santa Clause lives here. Santa Clause is about as real as Nick marrying someone before his time on ABC reality shows is over, so it’s quite fitting.

All 104 of the Vialls are also in Northern Finland to meet two more of Nicks girlfriends from the franchise.

RAVEN MEETS THE FAMILY (AGAIN)

Raven, and her terrible Southern accent, has already spent time with Nick's family during their first one-on-one date, because who doesn’t introduce a girlfriend to their parents after six hours of knowing them?

Raven makes the rounds, obviously starting with Bella, Nick's youngest sister who has asked Andi, Kaitlyn and now Raven (and next Vanessa) the same question: Do you love my brother?

After Raven says she does, she moves on to tell both Nicks mom and dad the same thing: She is in love with him and she sees a future with him.

Nick talks to his mom about nothing we haven’t already heard, and the date is over.

VANESSA MEETS THE FAMILY (FOR THE FIRST TIME)

Nick and Vanessa, the perfect combination of Andi, Kaitlyn and Jen, sit down to talk with the Vialls, and I’m pretty sure if Nick doesn’t propose to Vanessa, his dad will.

Vanessa shares the story of their first date — the one where she threw up — and gets emotional. I probably would too if that were the story of my first date. And it was broadcast on national television. And my date had done this three times already.

It’s Vanessa’s turn to talk to Mama Viall, and she confesses that she isn’t sure she’s ready to be engaged to Nick because she’s not sure that they know each other well enough. Cleary Vanessa hasn’t watched the last four years of the franchise, because we all know Nick pretty well.

She moves on to talk to one of Nick's sisters who isn’t Bella and then his father. Vanessa asks Nick's dad if love is enough to make a relationship work, and he can’t say the word cliché, which is really funny to me. He then tells her that, no, love isn’t enough and starts crying. So, basically, lisps and tears run in the family.

Now Vanessa is crying. Nick’s dad goes in for the hug he’s been waiting for since she walked in the door and I’m so bored I want to cry, too.

After the Vialls have met both women, they sit in the living room to share their thoughts on each relationship before Nick rejoins them. Nick's mom tells Nick that an engagement is precious and Nick is like, “I know, Mom, I’ve done this three times already. Duh.”

LAST CHANCE DATE: VANESSA

Nick tells Vanessa they are going to experience some Nordic traditions, which apparently means riding horses in the snow. I have to be honest here, my idea of romance is Jimmy Johns and a game of “dirty word” Scrabble, but I’m into this. Finland is beautiful and I promise I won’t say anything else nice for the rest of the night.

After they trek through the snow for a few, they park the horses (is that what you do with a horse?) and knock on a cabin door. They are greeted by Santa Clause and those thoughts of how romantic this is quickly vanish.

Nick, Vanessa and Santa Clause sit by a fire and talk about love before Santa gives the couple a gift. It’s one of those things people who like Pinterest make to hang in their sewing room. Not sure what they’re called, or how to sew, but it promises Nick and Vanessa happiness and fertility.

Again, retracting my statement about this being romantic.

When they leave Santa Clause, Vanessa tells Nick that she wants their relationship to feel different than his other relationship. Rather than address her concerns, Nick makes it about him by saying that HE wants to feel different about this relationship.

Making this about me, I hate when people make things about themselves when they shouldn’t. I also hate when people don’t return phone calls.

As they end their date, Vanessa has more questions she’d like answered, so she asks the same questions she’s asked every week leading up to tonight. She wants to know that she is the one and that he loves her, but Nick knows better than to tell her those things since he’s done this several times before. Nick stutters through a rehearsed answer and then lies on top of her while she cries at his response. I imagine this isn’t the first time Nick has lied on top of a crying woman.

LAST CHANCE DATE: RAVEN

Like they do every time they are together, Raven runs and jumps into Nicks arms and straddles him while they kiss. After he sets her back down, Nick takes Raven ice skating. The song “Kiss Me” is playing in the background and I think, “Watching ‘She’s All That’ would be way more fun than this.”

They make out standing up, they make out lying down, if Dr. Seuss were writing this recap he’d probably turn this into a rhyme.

Nick asks Raven if she can do him a favor, other than being “sexy and adorable,” and then walks away to retrieve puppies. He carries them in his arms through the snow to hand them to Raven as she sits next to an outdoor fire, and this is everything I hate about Instagram in one place.

As they end their date, Raven tells Nick she is sure that she wants to marry him, and if he has any reservations she is willing to alleviate those tonight. I’m pretty sure she’s offering him sex right now.

Instead of sex, he sucks on her fingers — and I am officially appalled.

When Nick leaves, Raven tells us that she is absolutely certain he will propose to her, so now I’m assuming it’s Vanessa because that’s how this franchise works.