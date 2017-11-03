Netflix drops Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'

Nextflix announced Friday night it will be parting ways with Kevin Spacey, the star and executive producer of the hit show “House of Cards.”

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesman said in a statement. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

Several men have come forward in recent weeks accusing Spacey of sexual assault and harassment. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film ‘Gore,’ which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” the statement said.

Media Rights Capital, the show’s production company, and Netflix announced Tuesday they were suspending production of the “House of Cards” sixth season “until further notice” in response to earlier allegations against Spacey. Netflix said Monday that this season would be the show’s last. The show is filmed in the Baltimore area.

On Thursday, Netflix had said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations that came from published reports by CNN.

MRC said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun that it “will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention, and will continue to monitor our own production and practices to ensure that our cast and crew feel safe and supported.” In an interview published Thursday by CNN, a former “House of Cards” production assistant alleged that Spacey put his hands down the man’s pants. The man told CNN, under the condition of anonymity, that the touching was nonconsensual.

In its statement, MRC referenced a complaint made against Spacey in 2012, during the show’s first year of production.

“Someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey,” the statement reads. “Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved. Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey.”

Representatives for Spacey stated in an email earlier Thursday to The Sun that the actor is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

MRC on Tuesday installed an anonymous complaint hotline, and brought in crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisers for the crew.

In a statement emailed to The Sun on Thursday night, a Netflix representative wrote, “In collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”

