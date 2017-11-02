'House of Cards' production company responds to new allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey

Responding to another report of sexual assault and harassment by Kevin Spacey, the production company behind the Netflix hit “House of Cards” said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations against the show’s star and executive producer.

The report published Thursday by CNN features an interview with a former “House of Cards” production assistant who alleged that Spacey put his hands down the man’s pants. The man told CNN, under the condition of anonymity, that the touching was nonconsensual.

Media Rights Capital, the show’s production company, “will continue to thoroughly investigate all current claims and any new claims that are formally brought to our attention, and will continue to monitor our own production and practices to ensure that our cast and crew feel safe and supported,” the production company wrote in an emailed statement to The Baltimore Sun.

The company and Netflix announced Tuesday they were suspending production of “House of Cards” sixth season “until further notice” in response to earlier allegations against Spacey. The day before Netflix said this season would be the show’s last.

On Sunday, in a story on BuzzFeed, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14 years old. Since then, documentary filmmaker Tony Montana and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos have made allegations against Spacey.

Thursday’s CNN report included other anonymous interviews describing a “toxic” environment on set, in which the sources said Spacey routinely sexually harassed young men.

In its statement, MRC referenced a complaint made against Spacey in 2012, during the show’s first year of production. The show is filmed in the Baltimore area.

“Someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey,” the statement reads. “Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved. Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey.”

Representatives for Spacey stated in an email earlier Thursday to The Sun that the actor is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

MRC on Tuesday installed an anonymous complaint hotline, and brought in crisis counselors and sexual harassment legal advisers for the crew.

In a statement emailed to The Sun Thursday night, a Netflix representative wrote: “In collaboration with MRC, we suspended production, knowing that Kevin Spacey wasn’t scheduled to work until Wednesday. Netflix is not aware of any other incidents involving Kevin Spacey on-set. We continue to collaborate with MRC and other production partners to maintain a safe and respectful working environment. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production, and have nothing further to share at this time.”

