'House of Cards' production crew to be paid for additional two weeks while on hiatus

The production crew for “House of Cards” — which has been on suspension after sexual misconduct allegations against actor Kevin Spacey — will be paid for an additional two-week hiatus, beginning Monday and continuing through Dec. 8, according to production company Media Rights Capital.

In an email, Media Rights Capital updated the cast and crew on the production of the show’s sixth and final season.

In addition to writers, a small contingency of office and accounting staff remain in the production office, Media Rights Capital said. The company said it will “certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us,” and also thanked crew members for their work. The show has a production crew of between 250 and 300 people.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” the email said. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.”

The company will provide another update to crew by Dec. 8, according to the email.

Previously, sources close to production confirmed that Media Rights Capital was paying the show’s crew while on hiatus, but could not detail how much or for how long.

The show is filmed in the Baltimore area.

The sixth season of Netflix’s “House of Cards” was put on suspension in October after actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances toward him in the 1980s, when Rapp was 14 years old. Since then, several men, including a former “House of Cards” production assistant and actor Harry Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, have also made sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

Earlier this month, Netflix and Media Rights Capital announced that Spacey, who played ruthless politician Frank Underwood and also served as executive producer, had been fired.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey,” a Netflix spokesman previously said in a statement. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

After Rapp’s allegations, Spacey said on Twitter that he doesn't remember the alleged encounter but if he acted the way Rapp alleges, "I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

Baltimore Sun reporter Brittany Britto and the Associated Press contributed to this report.