Kevin Spacey seeking treatment after sexual misconduct allegations, representatives say

Representatives for Kevin Spacey stated in an email to The Baltimore Sun that the "House of Cards" actor is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

The statement comes after sexual misconduct allegations have surfaced against Spacey, the star and executive producer of the Netflix show. Production on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” which is filmed in the Baltimore area, was suspended “until further notice” on Tuesday.

"No other information is available at this time,” the statement from Spacey’s representatives said.

Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed this week that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14 years old. Since then, documentary filmmaker Tony Montana and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos have come forward with allegations against Spacey.

Cavazos wrote on his Facebook page that he encountered Spacey at the bar of London's Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was artistic director from 2004 to 2015, and the actor tried to fondle him against his will, according to the Associated Press.

Montana told RadarOnline that Spacey groped him at a bar in 2003.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the production company responsible for the "House of Cards" series, responded Tuesday in a joint statement, in which they announced the suspension of production on the show’s sixth season. They also announced earlier in the week that the upcoming season would be the show’s last, though a Netflix spokesperson said that decision was made before the allegations against Spacey came to light.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on ‘House of Cards’ season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the companies said Tuesday.

Before the allegations came to light, workers on the Maryland set of “House of Cards” had been instructed to complete an additional level of anti-harassment training than in past seasons.

Two weeks ago, union members received an email from Media Rights Capital telling them they were required to complete an e-learning program dealing with harassment in the workplace.

A spokeswoman for Media Rights Capital confirmed the authenticity of an email The Sun obtained. She said it was the result of new e-training software being available and was not connected to the allegations against Spacey.

“At the top of each production year, we have forwarded our ‘Harassment-Free Workplace Policy and Procedure’ for you to read. You may be familiar with it as part of your employment package,” the email said. “Over the last year however, we decided to take it a step further and worked to create a program entitled ‘Risky Business.’ This is a one-hour e-learning self-paced program designed to help our personnel navigate any difficult issues that may arise.”

“With this issue being front and center in the news right now, this couldn’t come at a better time; and we appreciate all of your support with this initiative. We feel it is important for everyone in the workplace to understand and live these principals.”

Tribune News Services contributed to this article.

