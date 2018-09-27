Watch the trailer for final 'House of Cards' season: 'The reign of the middle-aged white man is over'

When "House of Cards" returns for its final season Nov. 2 on Netflix, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) will be the most powerful woman in the world.

"The reign of the middle-aged white man is over," she says in a teaser for the season.

As the President of the United States, she has faced "difficult" times in her first 100 days — including losing her husband Francis Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and having to lead in his shadow, being expected to fulfill promises she did not make, and "behave as promised."

"House of Cards" has filmed in the Baltimore area throughout its run.

"Whatever Francis told you the last five years, don't believe a word of it," she says.

And just because she passed a milestone of her first 100 days in office does not mean things will get any easier, with literal shots taken against her.

"The world is either with us or against us," she says.

The teaser offers looks at Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear's characters, as well as the return of Michael Kelly. Spacey will be absent from the season, with his character being killed off off-screen after allegations of sexual misconduct against him came to light.

Production on the series, which is filmed in the Baltimore area, was temporarily shut down after the allegations against Spacey surfaced.

"It's going to be different for you and me," Wright's Underwood notes.

Watch the teaser above.

